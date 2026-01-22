Barclays Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:D traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.17%.Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

