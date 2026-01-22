Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 853,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vipshop by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

