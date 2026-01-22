Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,909,000 after buying an additional 1,796,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,429,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,869,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.45 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.334 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

