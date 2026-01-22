Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.
Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Missouri Bancorp
- The Government Prints Trillions. Silver Supply Is Limited.
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.