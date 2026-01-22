Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 19.86%. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

