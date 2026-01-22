TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Issues Earnings Results

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TheWorks.co.uk had a return on equity of 654.05% and a net margin of 2.26%.

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

Shares of WRKS opened at GBX 33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.77. TheWorks.co.uk has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.13 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

