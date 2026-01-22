Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,024,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,007.13. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,340.58. The trade was a 20.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.