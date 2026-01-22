Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $23.58 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after buying an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $389.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $394.20. The stock has a market cap of $437.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 287,500 shares of company stock worth $65,892,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

