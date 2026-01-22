Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 142,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 119,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EPSN

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $43,269.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,545,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,403.74. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $346,720. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 179.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) is an independent exploration and production company specializing in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas properties. Originally founded as Brewster Energy in 2002 and rebranded to Epsilon Energy in 2011, the company pursues a disciplined approach to resource development, leveraging its technical expertise to optimize well performance and manage operational costs.

The company’s core asset base is concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, where it holds acreage in key shale formations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.