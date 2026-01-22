iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $85.04. 158,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 107,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $352.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20.

Get iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPU. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the second quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,408,000.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.