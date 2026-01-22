Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.81. 225,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 295,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.43.

About Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF

The Fund has been created to provide investors with a unique exposure to a portfolio of Equity Securities. The Fund that are included in the Health Care sector of the Global Industry Classification Standards or, if such industry classification system is no longer made available by MSCI Inc and Standard & Poors or, if applicable, any successor of either of these entities, any other internationally recognized industry classification system at the time of investment and whose underlying business includes, but is not limited to, the provision of healthcare goods and services, including manufacturing and distributing healthcare products, equipment, supplies and technologies, producing and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products, and or engaging in research and development, each with a market capitalization of at least US$5 billion.

