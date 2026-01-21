Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Alpha Tau Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.74 million 0.35 -$11.16 million ($107.91) -0.02 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$31.75 million ($0.52) -12.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuwellis and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alpha Tau Medical 2 0 2 0 2.00

Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Volatility and Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -202.83% -1,367.63% -202.97% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -56.45% -41.76%

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.