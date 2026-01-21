SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.7950. Approximately 9,451,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,486,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $165,583.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $595,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,394 shares of company stock worth $5,558,207. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,371,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,179,000 after buying an additional 2,191,321 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

