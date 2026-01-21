USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 18,667,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,560,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

USA Rare Earth News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAR. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.96.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.