Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.7270. 852,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,088,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 754.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

