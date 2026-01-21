Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 21,619 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 21,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,727,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,606,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,863,345. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 13,381 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $1,090,819.12.

On Friday, January 16th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,329,568.29.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $955,806.60.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 28,445 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,122,565.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 22,937 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,730,137.91.

On Monday, November 24th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $2,672,600.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,165,941.42.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.45. 402,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,476. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 851,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 85.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,830,000 after buying an additional 819,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 68,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 637,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Mkm set a $96.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

