OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Director Manuel Diaz Sells 11,271 Shares of Stock

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,642.35. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 1,076,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 448,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,973,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,801,000 after purchasing an additional 527,258 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 10.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,888,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 275,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 12.8% during the third quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 2,468,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 279,326 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

