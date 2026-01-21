Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.58. Citic shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Citic Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Citic

CITIC (OTCMKTS: CTPCY) is a diversified Chinese conglomerate and the publicly traded arm of CITIC Group, a state-owned investment company. The company operates as an investment holding platform with businesses spanning financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, real estate, and investment and asset management. Through its portfolio of operating units and equity investments, CITIC participates in both commercial and industrial activities across multiple sectors.

In financial services, CITIC’s activities typically include banking, securities, trust and other capital market-related businesses conducted via holdings and strategic investments.

