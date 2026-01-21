FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.10%.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $326.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $152,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $223,600. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $254,241. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1,852.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in FS Bancorp by 104.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSBW. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

FS Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW) is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

