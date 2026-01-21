FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.10%.
FS Bancorp Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $326.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $152,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $223,600. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $254,241. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on FSBW. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW) is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.
On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.
