TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$156.50.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$3.56 on Wednesday, reaching C$153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,433. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$102.57 and a 52-week high of C$201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%.The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current year.

In other TFI International news, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.86, for a total value of C$119,860.00. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

