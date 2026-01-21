Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.74, but opened at $47.95. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $45.3860, with a volume of 219,471 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 0.35%.Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 469,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,758,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,304,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 79,460 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.