Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.26.

ZION stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $61.72.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.68 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 17.22%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: Zions posted $1.77 EPS vs. a $1.57 consensus and revenue of $891M vs. $863.8M, with net margin and ROE remaining healthy — a clear fundamental driver for the rally. View Press Release

Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: Zions posted $1.77 EPS vs. a $1.57 consensus and revenue of $891M vs. $863.8M, with net margin and ROE remaining healthy — a clear fundamental driver for the rally. Positive Sentiment: PR summary and release: net earnings applicable to common shareholders were $262M, $1.76 per share (up from $1.34 a year ago), underscoring meaningful year-over-year earnings growth. PR Newswire

PR summary and release: net earnings applicable to common shareholders were $262M, $1.76 per share (up from $1.34 a year ago), underscoring meaningful year-over-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call coverage and highlights point to expanding margins and revenue drivers discussed on the call, reinforcing the beat and giving investors clarity on quarter drivers. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings-call coverage and highlights point to expanding margins and revenue drivers discussed on the call, reinforcing the beat and giving investors clarity on quarter drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst note painting continued operational strength (Seeking Alpha piece), which amplifies positive sentiment after the print. Ongoing Strength

Analyst note painting continued operational strength (Seeking Alpha piece), which amplifies positive sentiment after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $63 to $64 but kept a “sector perform” rating — a modest vote of confidence but not a bullish upgrade. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $63 to $64 but kept a “sector perform” rating — a modest vote of confidence but not a bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens raised its target to $65 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating — incremental upside in PTs supports gains but the rating remains cautious. Benzinga

Stephens raised its target to $65 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating — incremental upside in PTs supports gains but the rating remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks/analyst revisit maintains a neutral/hold view citing balanced risk/reward and valuation limits to near-term upside — suggests upside may be capped absent sustained beat/guidance uplift. TipRanks

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

