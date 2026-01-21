Fintel (LON:FNTL) Insider Purchases £74,992.50 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Phil Smith bought 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £74,992.50.

Phil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 19th, Phil Smith purchased 34,232 shares of Fintel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 per share, with a total value of £74,968.08.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Phil Smith acquired 10,348 shares of Fintel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £24,938.68.

Fintel Stock Performance

LON:FNTL traded down GBX 0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241.18. The company had a trading volume of 461,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,962. The firm has a market cap of £251.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.38. Fintel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.43 and a 52 week high of GBX 295.

About Fintel

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions. We serve our customers through three core divisions:

The Intermediary Services division provides technology, compliance, and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses through a comprehensive membership model.

