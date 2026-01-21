Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 29617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Ck Hutchison Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

About Ck Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CKHUY) is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long?term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital?intensive sectors.

The company’s principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

