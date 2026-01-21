Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.4760, with a volume of 126058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,479,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Index and in depositary receipts based on the securities in the Index.

