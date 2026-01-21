Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Purchases $176,660.50 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 353,321 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $176,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,091,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,897.50. This represents a 4.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 493,495 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $222,072.75.

On Monday, January 12th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 113,185 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $56,592.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Grigorios Siokas bought 156,190 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $81,218.80.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Grigorios Siokas bought 124,880 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,937.60.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Grigorios Siokas bought 133,953 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $72,334.62.

On Friday, December 19th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 88,314 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $43,273.86.

On Monday, December 15th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 168,472 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $70,758.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas bought 76,360 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,870.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 55,732 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,111.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Grigorios Siokas acquired 56,080 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,134.40.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

COSM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 1,445,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 5.37. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

