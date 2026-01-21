Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Boosted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $623.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.05 and its 200-day moving average is $609.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $640.16. The firm has a market cap of $833.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

