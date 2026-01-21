PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.67 and last traded at $145.0750, with a volume of 24959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $1,015,786.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,594.72. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 851 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $99,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,768.32. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $3,683,481 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

