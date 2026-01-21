Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Fidelity reports. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

FIS stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 565,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,441. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $83.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

