Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 14,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,290. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGLB. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

The Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) is a diversified, closed-end interval fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Highland Capital Management, the fund pursues a multi-asset strategy, allocating across global equities, fixed income instruments, and alternative investments. Its flexible mandate allows the portfolio team to shift exposures between regions and asset classes in response to changing market conditions.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes risk management and diversification.

