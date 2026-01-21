Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,887. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $271,421.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,413.06. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,395.85. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.