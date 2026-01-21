Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,435 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the average daily volume of 2,962 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,170. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of upstream assets in the United States. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company concentrates its activities on onshore hydrocarbon plays, where it seeks to optimize production through technical innovation, cost management and disciplined capital allocation. Ring Energy trades on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol REI.

The company’s core operations are centered in the Permian Basin, one of North America’s most prolific oil-producing regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.