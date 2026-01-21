Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.430-11.630 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $525.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.05.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: J&J forecast 2026 sales and profit above Wall Street estimates, and said its outlook already factors in a “hundreds of millions” hit from a recent drug-pricing deal — signaling durable underlying growth despite a pricing headwind. Johnson & Johnson forecasts 2026 profit above Wall Street estimates
- Positive Sentiment: J&J reported strong Q4 and full?year 2025 results, driven by oncology and autoimmune drug sales, and management described 2025 as a “catapult year” for the portfolio and pipeline — an operational beat that supports the premium valuation. Johnson & Johnson reports Q4 and Full-Year 2025 results
- Positive Sentiment: Late-stage clinical momentum: J&J said CAPLYTA showed stronger remission results in Phase 3 MDD data, which can lift sentiment around future revenue streams if regulatory paths remain clear. CAPLYTA Shows Stronger Remission Results in Phase 3 MDD Data, JNJ Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have updated models ahead of and after the print — some raising targets on stronger pharma/MedTech momentum, others flagging biosimilar pressure and China headwinds; net impact to estimates is mixed. Johnson & Johnson Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares dropped in premarket trade despite results — likely profit?taking after a strong run and investors re?weighting around forward risks. JNJ Earnings: Johnson & Johnson Stock Falls despite Strong Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk remains: talc-related litigation is moving toward trial, keeping an overhang on valuation despite operational strength. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Earnings Arrive as Talc Lawsuits Move Toward Trial
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market sentiment turned risk?off ahead of political events, which pressured cyclical and large-cap healthcare stocks and likely contributed to the stock’s near-term pullback. Markets Switch to “Risk-Off” Ahead of Trump at Davos
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
