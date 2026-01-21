Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.430-11.630 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $525.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.05.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

