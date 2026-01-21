The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $227.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $227.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Positive Sentiment: PNC reported an upbeat Q4 (EPS $4.88 vs. $4.23 est.; revenue $6.07B vs. $5.90B est.; revenue +9.1% y/y). The stronger-than-expected results and raised company forecasts underpin recent analyst optimism and are a clear catalyst for buying interest. Article Title

PNC reported an upbeat Q4 (EPS $4.88 vs. $4.23 est.; revenue $6.07B vs. $5.90B est.; revenue +9.1% y/y). The stronger-than-expected results and raised company forecasts underpin recent analyst optimism and are a clear catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $284 and kept an “outperform” rating — one of the largest upside projections among broker notes, reinforcing bullish expectations for PNC’s earnings power. Article Title

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $284 and kept an “outperform” rating — one of the largest upside projections among broker notes, reinforcing bullish expectations for PNC’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $264 and maintained an “overweight” call, signaling confidence among large-cap bank analysts that should support upward pressure on the stock. Article Title

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $264 and maintained an “overweight” call, signaling confidence among large-cap bank analysts that should support upward pressure on the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen boosted its target to $260 and put a “buy” rating on PNC, adding incremental buy-side momentum from another major shop. Article Title

TD Cowen boosted its target to $260 and put a “buy” rating on PNC, adding incremental buy-side momentum from another major shop. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $235 with an “outperform” stance, contributing further to the cluster of upward revisions following the quarter. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $235 with an “outperform” stance, contributing further to the cluster of upward revisions following the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $247 but kept a “market perform” rating — a modest endorsement that may limit upside conviction compared with outright buy/outperform calls. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $247 but kept a “market perform” rating — a modest endorsement that may limit upside conviction compared with outright buy/outperform calls. Neutral Sentiment: Post-quarter valuation write-ups (e.g., Yahoo Finance) highlight record results and revalue PNC given the beat — useful context for longer-term investors but less likely to move intraday trading than fresh analyst actions. Article Title

Post-quarter valuation write-ups (e.g., Yahoo Finance) highlight record results and revalue PNC given the beat — useful context for longer-term investors but less likely to move intraday trading than fresh analyst actions. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $221 but retained an “underweight” rating — signaling caution from a major bank analyst that can cap rally enthusiasm despite the PT bump. Article Title

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

