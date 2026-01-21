QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:SF opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

