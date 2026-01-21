Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,557 shares of company stock worth $36,847,793. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.1%

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of STX opened at $325.99 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $336.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

