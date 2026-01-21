Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.24 and traded as high as GBX 342.46. Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 338, with a volume of 35,687 shares trading hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £100.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 329.34.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis, focusing on such factors as profits, cash flow, and balance sheet to create its portfolio.

