Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 282,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 121,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.61.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Cornwall Property located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.