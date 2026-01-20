Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 282,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 121,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.61.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Cornwall Property located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
