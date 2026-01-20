Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.40 and last traded at GBX 144.40. Approximately 4,229,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 682,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.20.

Funding Circle Trading Up 14.4%

The stock has a market cap of £419.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

About Funding Circle

