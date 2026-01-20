A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 351,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 86,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Down 23.1%

The company has a market cap of C$1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

