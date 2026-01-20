Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $2,930,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Featured Articles

