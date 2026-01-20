QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 271,772 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 332,835 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QCR from $92.50 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Institutional Trading of QCR

QCR Stock Down 0.6%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 58,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,609. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QCR has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.45 million for the quarter. QCR had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

