Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAR) Declines By 17.3%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,971 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 2,382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ESH Acquisition Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ESHAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. ESH Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker ESHAR. The company was formed in August 2020 and completed its initial public offering in June 2021. As a blank-check vehicle, ESH Acquisition’s sole purpose is to identify, acquire or merge with one or more businesses, providing a public platform and access to capital for its target.

ESH Acquisition seeks opportunities within technology-enabled industries, with particular emphasis on financial technology (fintech), digital platforms, software and related services.

