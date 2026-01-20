Tesco (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 32 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 per share, for a total transaction of £135.68.

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, January 9th, Ken Murphy acquired 11,961 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £49,996.98.

On Friday, October 24th, Ken Murphy bought 30 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 per share, with a total value of £136.20.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 426.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 436.24. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 310.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 480.90. The company has a market cap of £27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 450 to GBX 430 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.