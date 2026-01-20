Tesco (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 32 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 per share, for a total transaction of £135.68.
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 9th, Ken Murphy acquired 11,961 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £49,996.98.
- On Friday, October 24th, Ken Murphy bought 30 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 per share, with a total value of £136.20.
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 426.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 436.24. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 310.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 480.90. The company has a market cap of £27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.
