Contrasting Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for C3.ai and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3.ai 5 7 2 1 1.93 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 14 7 0 2.33

C3.ai currently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 67.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given C3.ai’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

39.0% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of C3.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares C3.ai and Cognizant Technology Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3.ai $389.06 million 4.72 -$288.70 million ($2.83) -4.61 Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.74 billion 2.07 $2.24 billion $4.31 19.66

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

C3.ai has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C3.ai and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3.ai -108.06% -46.51% -37.91% Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.20% 17.00% 12.61%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats C3.ai on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

