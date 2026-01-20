Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,019,948 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,228,131 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 416,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 745,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 306,624 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.
Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.
