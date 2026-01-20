Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,019,948 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,228,131 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 416,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 745,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 306,624 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

