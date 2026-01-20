Short Interest in SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Grows By 21.8%

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 153,364 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 125,926 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 528,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 528,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SIKA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. SIKA has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Get SIKA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SIKA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SIKA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About SIKA

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIKA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.