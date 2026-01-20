Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of GFI opened at $49.43 on Friday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG grew its position in Gold Fields by 19.7% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after buying an additional 742,174 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 32.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,242 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $374,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

