Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,692,137 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 2,230,607 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,814 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $172,890.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 567,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,832,941.32. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 2,840 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $85,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 296,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,579.55. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,630 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,547,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,887,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,055,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 892,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 648,378 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

