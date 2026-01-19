Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 30.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 194,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 185,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

