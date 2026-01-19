SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Up 30.8% in December

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 489,013 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 373,746 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRBK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the second quarter worth $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.54.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRBK. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SR Bancorp from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SR Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on SR Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SR Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

